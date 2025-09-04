GFA does not value Club Licensing, says Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh

Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, chairman of the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Club Licensing Committee, has expressed concern that the association does not fully appreciate the work of his committee.

The Club Licensing Committee is tasked with ensuring that clubs meet legal, administrative, financial, technical, medical, and security standards as outlined in the GFA Statutes and Club Licensing Regulations.

Only after fulfilling these criteria are clubs granted licenses to participate in GFA-sanctioned competitions.

However, Dr Nuakoh revealed that the licensing process was seemingly bypassed by the GFA during last season, raising questions about the enforcement of regulations.

''I doubt the GFA takes club licensing seriously. No club was issued a license to play in the Ghana Premier League last season,'' he told Sporty FM.

Having served as chairman for five years, Dr Nuakoh’s tenure has been marked by challenges, leaving him increasingly frustrated with the lack of adherence to licensing protocols.