2026 World Cup Qualifiers: It will be the biggest mistake to underestimate Chad - Ghana coach Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has warned his squad against underestimating Chad as Ghana prepare to face the Central African nation in Matchday 7 of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The encounter is set for today at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, where the Black Stars aim to extend their unbeaten run in the qualifying campaign.

Chad have struggled in the qualifiers, losing all six of their matches, scoring just once, and conceding 15 goals. Despite these statistics, Addo stressed that his team must remain fully focused.

“This will be the biggest mistake to do, to underrate a team (Chad). To think we have already made it. We need to work hard because it is going to be hot. It’s an astro turf, a different terrain," Addo told the Ghana FA website.

''They are playing at home, their fans will be cheering for them, so it’s going to be difficult. Nowadays in football, there are no small teams. I know that if we get the early goal it will be easier, but in football anything can happen. I said we don’t have to underrate them; we have to be focused, concentrated, and believe in ourselves," he added.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 13:00 GMT.