2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo anticipates tough test as Ghana face Chad

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has cautioned that his side faces a difficult task when they lock horns with Chad in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana will battle the Central African nation today, September 4, in the Matchday 7 games with kick-off scheduled for 13:00 GMT.

Addressing the media ahead of the fixture, Addo admitted the encounter will not be straightforward, particularly given the conditions.

“We're excited, looking forward to that match. We know it's going to be tough to play away in Africa; it's always tough," he told the Ghana FA website.

"Now, also under these circumstances, it will be different because the players are not used to playing on artificial grass. But let's see.”

Despite acknowledging the challenge, the Black Stars coach expressed confidence in his team’s readiness.

“I think we are mentally prepared. And like I said, the boys look good and sharp on the pitch today. So, yeah, I'm looking forward to the match tomorrow."

Ghana currently lead their group as they continue their quest to secure a spot at next year’s World Cup.