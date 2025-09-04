Antoine Semenyo nominated for Premier League Player of the Month

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has earned a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August after an impressive start to the season with AFC Bournemouth.

The Black Stars striker was instrumental for the Cherries, scoring twice and registering an assist in three league appearances.

Semenyo grabbed a brace against Liverpool in the opening fixture at Anfield, a match that ended in a 4-2 defeat for Bournemouth, before setting up the decisive goal in their narrow victory over Wolves on Matchday Two.

His blistering form has now placed him among the contenders for the prestigious monthly honour.

He will be competing against Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, Liverpool duo Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, Chelsea’s Joao Pedro, Everton midfielder Jack Grealish, and Arsenal’s Ricardo Calafiori.

Semenyo is currently with the Ghana national team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, September 8.