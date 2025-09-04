ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo questions CAF over pitch ahead of Chad v Ghana game

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo questions CAF over pitch ahead of Chad v Ghana game
THU, 04 SEP 2025

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed strong concerns over the condition of the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, which is set to host Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad this afternoon.

The newly built 30,000-capacity stadium in Mandjafa, on the outskirts of N’Djamena, will stage the Group I clash, with kick-off scheduled for 13:00 GMT.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Addo criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for giving approval to the pitch, describing the surface as unsuitable for international football.

"I am surprised that CAF allowed this (astro turf) pitch for an international match. The pitch is really not good. It is very hard. For the players, it is like playing on concrete.’’

His remarks followed the Black Stars’ mandatory training session on the surface on Wednesday.

Ghana go into the game at the top of Group I with 15 points, having won five of their opening six matches.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

11 hours ago

President Mahama inspects ongoing construction works on Ofankor-Nsawam road dualiazation President Mahama inspects ongoing construction works on Ofankor-Nsawam road dual...

11 hours ago

Cleanliness in your areas will now be your Key Performance Indicator – Local Government Minister tells MMDCEs Cleanliness in your areas will now be your Key Performance Indicator – Local Go...

12 hours ago

MP for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi 'I will not contest 2028 election if...' — Michael Okyere Baafi

12 hours ago

I saw another plane crash this September – Prophet 'I saw another plane crash this September' – Prophet

13 hours ago

GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta ​​​​​​​GNFS saves 3-bedroom house from fire destruction at Adenta

13 hours ago

Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school Cured leper whose surgery was sponsored by Bawumia begins school

13 hours ago

Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi Money politics a threat to Ghana’s democracy – Michael Okyere Baafi

13 hours ago

Ashaiman: 18-year-old boy jailed 10 years for robbery Ashaiman: 18-year-old boy jailed 10 years for robbery

14 hours ago

95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga 95-year-old hospital Sandema Hospital is sick and needs treatment – James Agalga...

14 hours ago

Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP Arrest Azorka for threatening to kill Afenyo-Markin – Effutu NPP to IGP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line