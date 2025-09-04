2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Otto Addo questions CAF over pitch ahead of Chad v Ghana game

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has expressed strong concerns over the condition of the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, which is set to host Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad this afternoon.

The newly built 30,000-capacity stadium in Mandjafa, on the outskirts of N’Djamena, will stage the Group I clash, with kick-off scheduled for 13:00 GMT.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Addo criticised the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for giving approval to the pitch, describing the surface as unsuitable for international football.

"I am surprised that CAF allowed this (astro turf) pitch for an international match. The pitch is really not good. It is very hard. For the players, it is like playing on concrete.’’

His remarks followed the Black Stars’ mandatory training session on the surface on Wednesday.

Ghana go into the game at the top of Group I with 15 points, having won five of their opening six matches.