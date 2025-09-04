GFA introduces GH¢1,500 as minimum wage for Ghana Premier League players

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has rolled out a new policy that guarantees players in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) a minimum monthly net salary of GH¢1,500, in a move designed to improve welfare and professionalise domestic football.

The initiative, which extends to the Division One League and the Women’s Premier League, follows extensive consultations with clubs and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG).

As part of the agreement, a standard contract template for professional footballers has also been introduced.

Under the new framework, Division One and Women’s Premier League players will earn no less than GH¢700 monthly.

The policy will take effect with all new contracts signed in the upcoming registration window, while existing contracts will be adjusted from the start of the 2026/2027 league season.

GFA President Kurt Okraku hailed the development as a landmark moment for Ghanaian football.

“This decision reflects our firm commitment to protecting the welfare of our footballers and ensuring they are rewarded fairly for their talent and hard work.

"By introducing minimum salaries, we are raising standards in our leagues, strengthening the value of the Ghanaian game, and creating a more professional and sustainable future for our players and clubs alike,” he said.

The GFA is confident the reforms will help retain players, attract fresh talent to the domestic leagues, and enhance the overall competitiveness of Ghanaian football.