'My dream is coming true' - Osaka returns to US Open semis

Two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka says her "dream is coming true" as she made her return to the semi-finals in New York with victory over Karolina Muchova.

Playing her first Grand Slam quarter-final since she won the 2021 Australian Open, Japan's Osaka held her nerve to beat the Czech 11th seed 6-4 7-6 (7-3) on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Getting back to the last four of a major is another impressive milestone for Osaka, who did not play for 14 months around the the birth of daughter Shai in July 2023.

"It's my first time in a semi now [since becoming a mother]," Osaka said.

"I was sitting up there watching and hoping I could have the opportunity to play on this court again. This is like my dream is coming true."

The 27-year-old will face Amanda Anisimova after the American avenged her heavy Wimbledon final defeat by Iga Swiatek this summer with a 6-4 6-3 win.

Should Osaka defeat Anisimova, she will become the first player to reach a Grand Slam final after becoming a mother since Victoria Azarenka made the 2020 US Open showpiece, which Osaka won.

And if the four-time major winner goes all the way in New York, she will be the first player since Kim Clijsters (in 2009, 2010 and 2011) to have won a Slam after giving birth.

Having struggled to put a dent in Muchova's serve earlier in the first set, Osaka pounced decisively at 5-4 - going 0-40 up and closing out the opener at the second time of asking.

Muchova, who began grimacing because of an issue with her left leg in the sixth game, called for the trainer and received medical attention off court.

She returned with heavy strapping on her thigh, but it didn't seem to hinder her tennis as she opened the second set with an early break.

Osaka struck back immediately, however, and there was little to separate the pair until a frustrated Osaka conceded serve at 4-4 with a series of unforced errors.

But, as Muchova stepped up to serve and force a deciding set, Osaka regained her composure and bounced back aggressively, breaking to love to level the set.

She took control in the tie-break, opening up a 4-1 lead which proved enough for her to wrap up the victory with a beaming smile.

"It was an incredibly difficult match," Osaka added in her on-court interview. "She's one of the best players in the world - every time I play her it's so difficult.

She joked: "Last year she beat me here when I had one of my best outfits, so I was really upset."

'I'm surprised I'm not crying'

Osaka has enjoyed an upturn of form since parting ways with coach Patrick Mouratoglou in July.

Since hiring Polish coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who is best known for guiding Swiatek to four majors in three years, Osaka seems to have rediscovered something close to her best form.

She reached the the final of the Montreal Open last month, losing to teenager Victoria Mboko, and has now followed that with a deep run at Flushing Meadows, beating the third, 11th and 15th-seeded players en route to the last four.

"It means so much. I am so surprised I'm not crying," Osaka said.

"There's so much hard work that you guys haven't seen but I am really grateful to my team and happy to be healthy."