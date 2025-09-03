Black Stars: Management Committee members are not paid winning bonuses only per diems - Oduro Sarfo

Nana Oduro Sarfo, an Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has clarified that members of the Black Stars Management Committee do not receive winning bonuses.

His comments follow a statement by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, who during a press briefing on Tuesday, September 2, announced the cancellation of winning bonuses for the committee while outlining the senior national team’s budget ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

Addressing the minister’s remarks, Oduro Sarfo dismissed the claims, emphasizing that Management Committee members are compensated solely through per diems.

"The Management Committee members have never been paid winning bonuses," Oduro Sarfo told Oyerepa FM.

"The only thing they ever receive are per diems, so I really don't understand why anyone would suddenly want to create a phantom issue about bonuses for Management Committee members," he added.

Ghana will face Chad in Matchday 7 on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, before hosting Mali in Matchday 8 on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.