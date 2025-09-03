2026 World Cup Qualifiers: GFA is not responsible for Black Stars expenditure - Nana Oduro Sarfo

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, has distanced the football governing body from responsibility for the Black Stars’ expenditure.

His clarification comes in the wake of public criticism following the government’s decision to cut the budget for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches from $2 million to $1.3 million.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, earlier this week.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Oduro Sarfo stressed that all funds approved for the Black Stars are managed by the Sports Ministry, not the GFA.

"When Black Stars budgets are approved, the funds are paid directly into the Ministry's accounts, not the GFA's.

"So let's not twist the narrative to make it appear as though the GFA crafted these budgets to line its own pockets."

The revised budget saw the removal of several items, including a $10,000 winning bonus for each member of the Black Stars’ management committee and a $5,000 allocation for fuel.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are in N’Djamena preparing to face Chad on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, in their Matchday 7 and 8 qualifiers.