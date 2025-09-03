ModernGhana logo
Wed, 03 Sep 2025 Football News

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: No budget for fans and media in Black Stars budget - Kofi Adams

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: No budget for fans and media in Black Stars budget - Kofi Adams

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams has confirmed that no provisions have been made for fans or the media in the government’s budget for Ghana’s upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The Black Stars are in N’Djamena to take on Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, September 2, Adams revealed that his ministry had reviewed and adjusted the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) budget, trimming certain allocations.

The revised $1.3 million budget for the two fixtures, he stressed, excludes any funding for supporters or media coverage.

"We don't have budget for supporters,” he told Sporty FM.

“Anyone who comes thinking there is a budget [for fans], not a pesewa is in the budget for supporters. No provision for supporters and no provision for the media.”

Meanwhile, Otto Addo’s squad will hold their final training session on Wednesday ahead of the Chad clash.

The Black Stars, four-time World Cup finalists, currently sit top of Group I with 15 points, three ahead of Comoros, who face Mali on Matchday 7.

