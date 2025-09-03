2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Sports Minister confident budget cuts won’t affect Black Stars’ performance

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed confidence that recent cuts to the Black Stars’ budget will not impact the team’s performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The remarks follow the government’s reduction of the Ghana Football Association (GFA)-proposed budget for the Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures against Chad and Mali. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Tuesday, September 2.

Speaking on Adom FM on Wednesday, September 3, Mr. Adams, also the Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, explained the rationale behind the budget adjustments.

"The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presented an estimated budget of $2 million for the games, but government approved $1.3 million for the games," he said.

"We have a meeting months ago when I took office, and I told the GFA that there are some things that government cannot pay again, and that is the winning bonus for Black Stars Management Committee members and other things, and that is exactly what we have done as a ministry and as a government."

The minister reassured Ghanaians that the budget reduction would not affect the national team’s on-field performance.

"I don't believe that the decision to cut down the budget presented by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will affect the performance of the team. These are professional players, and so there is no need to be worried."

Ghana is set to face Mali away on Thursday, September 4, before hosting them at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, in the Group I fixtures.

The Black Stars currently lead the group with 15 points from six matches.