GFA to address Sports Minister’s claims on Black Stars budget after Chad and Mali games

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced it will formally respond to recent comments by Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Adams concerning the Black Stars’ budget for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 2, the Association said it will provide clarifications.

“As the custodian of Ghana football, the GFA will, in due course, provide clarifications to the issues raised.

“We deem it prudent at this time to maintain our collective focus on the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad tomorrow, Thursday, September 4th, 2025, at 1pm and Mali on Monday, September 8th, 2025, at 7pm.”

The governing body urged Ghanaians to rally behind the national team, describing unity and commitment from supporters as the Black Stars’ “greatest strength.”

“The Black Stars require the unflinching support of all Ghanaians as they prepare to navigate these important encounters.

"The unity and commitment of our supporters have always been the team’s greatest strength, and we urge the nation to keep this spirit alive.”

According to the Association, a detailed response to the Minister’s statements will be delivered after the Mali game.

The GFA also expressed gratitude to the public for their continued backing: “We extend our sincere appreciation to all Ghanaians for their understanding and their continued support for the Black Stars and all our national teams.”

“Once the match against Mali is concluded, the GFA will make its comprehensive remarks regarding the Ministry’s statements."