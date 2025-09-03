Galatasaray sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on free transfer

Galatasaray have signed experienced German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season with the Turkish champions.

Gundogan had a year left on his City contract but was allowed to leave with the Turkish transfer window open until 12 September.

"Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart," said Gundogan, who played 358 games for City, scoring 65 goals.

"We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so many unforgettable moments, not least being captain for the Treble-winning season.

"To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me, but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever.

"I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me."

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing for City in 2016 and spent seven years there before he joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023.

He rejoined City in August 2024 and made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season as Guardiola's side finished third.

Gundogan, who was born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, won the Premier League five times at City as well as the Champions League in 2022-23.

He previously played for Bochum, Nuremberg and Borussia Dortmund.

"Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City," said City director of football Hugo Viana.

"We will never forget his legacy here."