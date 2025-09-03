ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Galatasaray sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on free transfer

By BBC
Football Transfers Galatasaray sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on free transfer
WED, 03 SEP 2025

Galatasaray have signed experienced German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old has agreed a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season with the Turkish champions.

Gundogan had a year left on his City contract but was allowed to leave with the Turkish transfer window open until 12 September.

"Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart," said Gundogan, who played 358 games for City, scoring 65 goals.

"We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so many unforgettable moments, not least being captain for the Treble-winning season.

"To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me, but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever.

"I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me."

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing for City in 2016 and spent seven years there before he joined Barcelona on a free transfer in 2023.

He rejoined City in August 2024 and made 33 appearances in the Premier League last season as Guardiola's side finished third.

Gundogan, who was born in the German city of Gelsenkirchen to Turkish parents, won the Premier League five times at City as well as the Champions League in 2022-23.

He previously played for Bochum, Nuremberg and Borussia Dortmund.

"Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City," said City director of football Hugo Viana.

"We will never forget his legacy here."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 hours ago

Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup” Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”

8 hours ago

Solomon Kwame Asumadu Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” —...

8 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep ...

8 hours ago

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

10 hours ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

12 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

13 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

13 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

13 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

13 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line