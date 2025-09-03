ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 22 Black Stars players arrive in Chad ahead of encounter on Thursday

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 22 Black Stars players arrive in Chad ahead of encounter on Thursday
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The Black Stars have safely landed in N’Djamena, Chad, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Les Sao on Thursday, September 4.

A 22-man squad, led by head coach Otto Addo, touched down in the Chadian capital on Wednesday, where they were warmly received by officials of the Ghana Embassy and a number of local supporters.

The team is expected to hold its final training session at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno later today before the showdown.

The traveling contingent includes: Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jerry Afriyie, Joseph Anang, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Ibrahim Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Salis Samed, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, and Caleb Yirenkyi.

They are accompanied by members of the technical staff and the Black Stars Management Committee.

Following the fixture in N’Djamena, the team will return to Accra on Friday to prepare for their Matchday 8 encounter against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

Ghana, four-time FIFA World Cup finalists, currently top Group I with 15 points, three points clear of second-placed Comoros.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 hours ago

Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup” Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”

7 hours ago

Solomon Kwame Asumadu Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” —...

7 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep ...

7 hours ago

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

9 hours ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

11 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

12 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

12 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

12 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

12 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line