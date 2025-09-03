2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 22 Black Stars players arrive in Chad ahead of encounter on Thursday

The Black Stars have safely landed in N’Djamena, Chad, ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Les Sao on Thursday, September 4.

A 22-man squad, led by head coach Otto Addo, touched down in the Chadian capital on Wednesday, where they were warmly received by officials of the Ghana Embassy and a number of local supporters.

The team is expected to hold its final training session at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno later today before the showdown.

The traveling contingent includes: Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, Jerry Afriyie, Joseph Anang, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Ibrahim Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Salis Samed, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, and Caleb Yirenkyi.

They are accompanied by members of the technical staff and the Black Stars Management Committee.

Following the fixture in N’Djamena, the team will return to Accra on Friday to prepare for their Matchday 8 encounter against Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

Ghana, four-time FIFA World Cup finalists, currently top Group I with 15 points, three points clear of second-placed Comoros.