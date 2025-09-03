African battle for 2026 World Cup spots intensifies

Egypt and Morocco could book tickets to the 2026 Fifa World Cup during this month's international window (3-9 September) as African qualifying intensifies.

Following an extended campaign which began in November 2023 and ends in October, four rounds of preliminaries are left to play.

Only the nine group winners are guaranteed a spot at the finals next year, with the four best-placed runners-up entering play-offs in November for a second chance to qualify via an intercontinental route.

Several other nations could join the Pharaohs and Atlas Lions in reaching the United States, Mexico and Canada with two games to spare, depending on results.

Cape Verde, Comoros and civil war-torn Sudan are still in the hunt for historic qualifications, while Nigeria are in danger of an early elimination.

BBC Sport Africa runs down the situation in all nine groups, and the key matches to look out for, as sides from across the continent look to join the 13 countries already set for the expanded 48-team finals.

Group A – Egypt in command

Egypt hold a five-point lead over Burkina Faso, and the West Africans know they will have to triumph when they host Mohamed Salah and company on Tuesday.

Before that, the North Africans welcome Ethiopia and the Stallions take on Djibouti.

Maximum points this month will be enough for record seven-time continental champions Egypt to secure just their third World Cup qualification.

Group B – Trio in contention

Image caption: Sudan tuned up for the World Cup qualifiers by reaching the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship in East Africa last month

Just a point separates leaders DR Congo, Senegal and Sudan in a three-way tussle for top spot, with the West Africans and the Sudanese still unbeaten.

Senegal have what could be a defining two fixtures, as the Teranga Lions host Sudan on Friday (19:00 GMT) and then travel to Kinshasa to face the Congolese on Tuesday.

The Leopards could extend their lead at the summit to three points if they triumph away against South Sudan on Friday and then their two closest rivals draw.

Sudan's bid for a maiden World Cup finals appearance has drawn headlines while conflict continues in the country, with Kwesi Appiah's side also having to travel to Togo this month.

Group C – Too close to call

Image caption: South Africa hold a five-point lead in Group C after six rounds of the 10-match campaign...

South Africa hold a five-point lead and Nigeria are languishing a point further back in fourth place, but Group C comes with a caveat.

World governing body Fifa is yet to rule on Bafana Bafana fielding an ineligible player in their victory over Lesotho in March - and should a 3-0 victory be awarded to the minnows then the group would be blow wide open.

Regardless of that case, Nigeria must secure maximum points or face missing successive editions of the World Cup finals.

Eric Chelle's Super Eagles host Rwanda on Saturday (16:00 GMT) and then travel to Bloemfontein for a crunch meeting with South Africa on Tuesday.

Rwanda and Benin could still edge themselves into top spot.

Group D – Blue Sharks aim to down Indomitable Lions

Image caption: Cape Verde will be absent from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, but coach Bubista could deliver a first World Cup qualification

Further surprises are in the offing as Cape Verde sit a point ahead of Cameroon, with the two sides meeting in Praia on Tuesday.

The Indomitable Lions have appeared at eight editions of the World Cup - the most among African nations - but may need maximum points from their game with the Blue Sharks to extend that record.

Before that, the islanders go to Mauritius and the Central Africans face an away game against Eswatini.

Libya and Angola could capitalise on any slip-ups.

Group E – Atlas Lions cruising

After becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022, Morocco are poised to become the continent's first qualifiers for the 2026 finals.

Should closest challengers Tanzania fail to win away against Congo-Brazzaville on Friday then the Atlas Lions would book their berth with all three points at home against Niger later the same day.

Even if Tanzania, who begin the window six points adrift of the North Africans, do triumph, then Morocco could then get the points they require from their trip to Zambia on Monday.

Walid Regragui's men are the only side in African qualifying with a 100% record, having won five of five.

Group F – Two-way tussle

Image caption: LA FC striker Denis Bouanga has netted five goals in qualifying for Gabon, making him the joint second-highest goalscorer

Ivory Coast and Gabon are separated by just one point, with the Elephants - still unbeaten and yet to concede a goal - sitting atop the table.

The Gabonese can leapfrog the current continental champions with victory against Seychelles on Wednesday (13:00 GMT), with the Ivorians hosting Burundi two days later.

The key game will come on Tuesday when Gabon host the West Africans in Franceville.

The Panthers will be keen to capitalise on home advantage, while Ivory Coast are aiming to return to the finals for the first time since 2014.

Group G – Algeria on home stretch

Algeria are three points ahead of Mozambique, but the north Africans have a vastly superior goal difference to everyone else in their group.

Les Verts entertain third-placed Botswana on Thursday before a trip to Guinea on Monday.

Mozambique travel to Uganda and then host Botswana, with every point vital in the race for a potential play-off spot.

Group H – Carthage Eagles lead way

Image caption: A Fifa ruling on the eligibility of Emilio Nsue has had a major impact on standings in Group H

Tunisia, also unbeaten and yet to concede, hold a four-point advantage over Namibia.

Those two sides will meet in October but the North Africans could be out of sight before then after a home game against Liberia and a trip to Equatorial Guinea.

Namibia realistically need maximum points from away games against Malawi and already eliminated Sao Tome e Principe to stay in contention.

All that could change if the Equatoguineans manage to successfully appeal against Fifa's decision to impose two forfeits after fielding Emilio Nsue in what were originally 1-0 victories over Namibia and Liberia.

In a remarkable case, the striker was ruled ineligible despite playing his whole career for the National Thunder - and is now back appearing for the national side again after a successful appeal.

Juan Micha's side would be three points behind Tunisia if they can overturn the sanction of two forfeits.

Group I – Comoros and Mali chase Black Stars

Image caption: Five goals from influential captain Jordan Ayew have helped Ghana to the summit of Group I

Ghana are sitting pretty after establishing a three-point lead at the summit, and travel to already eliminated Chad in their first game this month.

Comoros are the closest challengers to the Black Stars, with top seeds Mali in the last chance saloon after a sluggish start to their campaign.

The Eagles host the Indian Ocean islanders on Thursday, and then face a West African derby in Accra on Monday.

If results go their way, the Ghanaians could qualify on home soil with two games to spare - and put their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations behind them.