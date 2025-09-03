ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Millennium Marathon returns September 6 with GH₵75,000 prize package

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Athletics Millennium Marathon returns September 6 with GH75,000 prize package
WED, 03 SEP 2025

The Millennium Half Marathon, which has grown into one of Ghana’s premier sporting events over the past decade, is set to return on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Accra.

Now recognised as a World Athletics–certified road race in West Africa, the event continues to attract elite athletes and recreational runners from Ghana and beyond, blending competition with the vibrancy of Ghanaian culture.

This year’s race will start at the Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and conclude at the iconic Black Star Square in Osu.

Both male and female winners stand to receive a cash prize of GH₵75,000, making it one of the most lucrative races on the local athletics calendar.

Organisers have expressed appreciation to the event’s sponsors and partners, including the KGL Foundation, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Qualiplast, Fidelity Bank, Interplast, Garmin, Star Oil, DNL, the National Sports Authority, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Government of Ghana.

Race Director Mrs. Cathy Morton has encouraged young people to take part, emphasising the health benefits of running while noting that proceeds from the marathon will support charitable causes.

Registration remains open until September 2 and can be completed by dialing 80017#.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup” Kwadaso MP condemns Torkornoo’s removal, calls it “Judicial Coup”

7 hours ago

Solomon Kwame Asumadu Akwatia by-election: The constituents have spoken so we take it in good faith” —...

7 hours ago

Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep in court Helicopter crash: Two women arrested over abusive statement against Mahama weep ...

7 hours ago

NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre NPP agents vanish from Akwatia by-election collation centre

9 hours ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

11 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

12 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

12 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

12 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

12 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line