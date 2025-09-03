Millennium Marathon returns September 6 with GH₵75,000 prize package

The Millennium Half Marathon, which has grown into one of Ghana’s premier sporting events over the past decade, is set to return on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Accra.

Now recognised as a World Athletics–certified road race in West Africa, the event continues to attract elite athletes and recreational runners from Ghana and beyond, blending competition with the vibrancy of Ghanaian culture.

This year’s race will start at the Accra Sports Stadium Shell Filling Station and conclude at the iconic Black Star Square in Osu.

Both male and female winners stand to receive a cash prize of GH₵75,000, making it one of the most lucrative races on the local athletics calendar.

Organisers have expressed appreciation to the event’s sponsors and partners, including the KGL Foundation, Twellium Ghana Ltd, Qualiplast, Fidelity Bank, Interplast, Garmin, Star Oil, DNL, the National Sports Authority, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, and the Government of Ghana.

Race Director Mrs. Cathy Morton has encouraged young people to take part, emphasising the health benefits of running while noting that proceeds from the marathon will support charitable causes.

Registration remains open until September 2 and can be completed by dialing 80017#.