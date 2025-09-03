2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars budget shows significant savings and transparency

In a move to promote transparency and fiscal responsibility, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation has disclosed the final approved budgets for the Black Stars’ upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers, specifically for Matchdays 7 and 8 against Chad and Mali.

Hon. Kofi Adams briefed the media in accordance with President John Dramani Mahama's directive to make government spending on the national team public.

A Transparent Process from Estimates to Final Approval

Hon. Adams outlined the rigorous process involved in budget approval. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) initially submitted estimated costs covering travel, accommodations, training, and bonuses. These estimates underwent a detailed internal review by the Ministry, with adjustments made to ensure prudent spending. The revised figures were then forwarded to the President’s Office for vetting and final approval before funds could be released.

Notable Cost Savings Achieved

For Matchday 7, Ghana’s away fixture against Chad on September 4, the initial GFA estimate was approximately USD 1.24 million. After review, the approved budget was reduced to USD 856,890, reflecting savings of USD 382,200. Key savings were made through reductions in imprest allocations, removal of certain operational costs, and restructuring of player and staff bonuses.

Similarly, for Matchday 8, the home game against Mali on September 8, the initial estimate of USD 814,150 was trimmed to USD 463,600, a savings of USD 350,550. Cost reductions included rationalising operational expenses and adjusting bonus allocations, with both match budgets collectively saving over USD 732,750.

Details of Budget Adjustments

- Operational savings included cutting fuel, internal transport, and administrative costs.

- Bonus restructuring was implemented for players, coaches, and staff, with the government and GFA agreeing on a phased bonus payment plan tied to team performance.

- Fully funded items such as accommodation, meals, and medical supplies remained unchanged, ensuring team readiness.

Implications for Ghanaian Citizens

The Hon. Minister highlighted that these savings demonstrate the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and responsible management of public funds. "All budget lines have been scrutinised in the interest of the taxpayer, ensuring the essentials for team performance are maintained," he stated.

He also expressed appreciation to the GFA, players, and technical staff for their cooperation and understanding of the prudent approach. Moving forward, the Ministry pledged to continue engaging with the GFA to align future budgets with Ghana’s economic realities.

Conclusion

The transparent disclosure of these budgets underscores Ghana’s dedication to accountability in supporting its national football team. As the Black Stars prepare for critical qualifiers, the government’s prudent financial management ensures that resources are used efficiently while giving the team the best chance to succeed on the international stage.