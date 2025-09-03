ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kofi Adams announces ticket prices for Black Stars’ clash against Mali

The Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, has unveiled the ticket prices for Ghana’s upcoming home fixture against Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team, the Black Stars, will face Chad and Mali in the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualification campaign.

Otto Addo’s squad departed Ghana on Tuesday, September 2, ahead of their encounter with Chad, scheduled for Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N'Djamena.

Speaking to the media ahead of the matches, Mr. Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, confirmed the pricing structure for the high-profile home game against the Eagles.

“This is a high-profile game that we can generate revenue from, just as is done elsewhere. These prices also cater for the VVIP section,” the Minister stated.

The tickets have been set as follows: VVIP – GHC 1,000; VIP – GHC 500; VIP Wings – GHC 300; VIP Lower – GHC 200; Centre Line – GHC 50; and Goal Post – GHC 30.

Ghana will host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8, in Matchday 8 of the qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
