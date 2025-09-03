ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kofi Adams confirms Black Stars technical team winning bonus cut

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kofi Adams confirms Black Stars technical team winning bonus cut
WED, 03 SEP 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced that members of the Black Stars technical team will receive half of the winning bonuses awarded to players, with the remaining portion contingent on the team’s qualification for major tournaments.

Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Adams said the decision was aimed at boosting motivation within the team while ensuring transparency and prudent use of state resources.

“The Black Stars technical team members are paid half of the winning bonuses given to players,” he said.

“If the team qualifies for a major tournament, the remaining 50% will be paid. If they fail, they forfeit the money,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars departed Ghana earlier on Tuesday, September 2, for N’Djamena, where they will face Chad in their Matchday 7 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 4 at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

The team will then return to Accra to host Mali on September 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

NDC candidate, Bernard Bediako is MP-elect for Akwatia Akwatia By-Election: NDC’s Bernard Bediako wins with 54.30%

3 hours ago

Jacob Osei Yeboah Mahama’s handling of CJ Torkornoo’s removal shows “lion-leadership traits” – Ja...

4 hours ago

NPP parliamentary candidate in the Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu Akwatia by-election: God told me I’ve won already – Asumadu

4 hours ago

Former Chief Justice of the Republic, Sophia Akuffo CJ Torkonoo’s removal unnecessary, has weakened Ghana’s judiciary — Sophia Akuff...

4 hours ago

The Abdulwahid al-Nur faction of the rebel Sudan Liberation Army says this photograph shows the scene of the deadly landslide which buried a remote mountain village under its control in the Jebel Marra region of North Darfur.. By - (SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/ARMY/AFP) Landslide wipes out Sudan village, killing hundreds

4 hours ago

‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Torkornoo ‘Take heart, look to God and move on’ – Sophia Akuffo consoles dismissed CJ Tork...

4 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo 'CJ Torkornoo’s removal was handled like a treason trial' – Sophia Akuffo

5 hours ago

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo Sophia Akuffo says allegations against Justice Torkornoo's removal weak

5 hours ago

Emmanuel Kwakye Asare, a broadcaster of Wontumi Radio Court orders Police to file disclosures in Wontumi Radio presenter's false news ...

7 hours ago

Kwasi Kwarteng, NPP Communicator ‘CJ Torkonoo’s removal may force judges to align with ruling parties’ — Kwasi Kw...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Who Leads NPP? Race For Flagbearer Begins

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line