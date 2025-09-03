2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Kofi Adams confirms Black Stars technical team winning bonus cut

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced that members of the Black Stars technical team will receive half of the winning bonuses awarded to players, with the remaining portion contingent on the team’s qualification for major tournaments.

Addressing the press in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Adams said the decision was aimed at boosting motivation within the team while ensuring transparency and prudent use of state resources.

“The Black Stars technical team members are paid half of the winning bonuses given to players,” he said.

“If the team qualifies for a major tournament, the remaining 50% will be paid. If they fail, they forfeit the money,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars departed Ghana earlier on Tuesday, September 2, for N’Djamena, where they will face Chad in their Matchday 7 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on September 4 at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

The team will then return to Accra to host Mali on September 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.