2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars departs for N'Djamena ahead of Chad game

The Black Stars have left Accra for N’Djamena ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying clash against Chad on Thursday.

Ghana, four-time African champions, are determined to maintain their momentum in Group I as they take on a Chad side rooted to the bottom of the table after losing all their matches so far.

A convincing victory would strengthen the Black Stars’ push for another World Cup appearance.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, 22 players trained at the Accra Sports Stadium before departure.

The session featured Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Ibrahim Osman, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Jerry Afriyie, Joseph Anang, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Benjamin Asare, Jonas Adjetey, Ibrahim Sulemana, Jordan Ayew, and Gideon Mensah.

Also involved were Abdul Salis Samed, Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Kudus, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Derrick Kohn, Jerome Opoku, and Caleb Yirenkyi.

The squad, together with the technical team, flew out to Chad on Tuesday evening and will hold a final training session on Wednesday at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno.

After the trip to N’Djamena, Ghana will return to Accra to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.