2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars are ready for Chad and Mali games, says Stephen Appiah

Vice Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee, Stephen Appiah, says Ghana’s national team is fully prepared for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

The Black Stars, who recorded back-to-back victories over Chad and Madagascar in March, will regroup for the Matchday 7 and 8 games of the qualifiers.

Ghana will face Chad on Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno in N’Djamena, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

Speaking after the team’s first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, the former Black Stars captain expressed confidence in the squad’s readiness.

“Talking to them, they are ready to play the two games, and we all know that we have two crucial games that will determine our chances for the World Cup," he told the media.

"We believe that the guys will make it,” Appiah added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold their final training session in Accra today before departing for N’Djamena later in the evening.

Ghana currently tops Group I with 15 points from six matches, three points ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar, as they chase a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.