Thomas Partey’s court hearing on rape charges adjourned to September 15, joins Black Stars camp for Chad and Mali games

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey’s court appearance on rape and sexual assault charges has been postponed to September 15, 2025.

The 32-year-old was due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, September 2, but the case has now been moved to Southwark Crown Court.

Partey faces five counts of rape involving two women, as well as one count of sexual assault against a third woman.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2021 and 2022 during his time at Arsenal.

Partey was formally charged just four days after leaving the North London club at the end of June, when his contract expired.

Despite the legal proceedings, the midfielder has linked up with the Black Stars for their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali.

There had been uncertainty over his availability, but Partey joined his teammates in Accra on Tuesday.

Ghana will face Chad in N’Djamena on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

Partey, who recently signed for Spanish side Villarreal after leaving Arsenal, is expected to feature in both matches.

The Black Stars currently sit top of Group I with 15 points from six games as they push for a fifth World Cup appearance.