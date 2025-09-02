ModernGhana logo
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars to leave for N'Djamena today ahead of Chad clash on Thursday

TUE, 02 SEP 2025

The Black Stars are scheduled to leave Accra for N’Djamena today, September 2, ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter with Chad.

Ghana opened camp on Monday, September 1, holding their first training session in Accra that evening with 12 players in attendance.

The remaining invitees are expected to link up with the squad before departure.

Otto Addo’s men will stage one final training session at the Accra Sports Stadium this morning before flying out. Upon arrival in N’Djamena, the team will continue preparations on Wednesday.

The qualifier is set for Thursday, September 4, at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno, with kick-off at 13:00 GMT.

After the Chad fixture, the Black Stars will return to Accra to host Mali in their Matchday 8 qualifier on Monday, September 8, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ghana currently leads Group I with 15 points from six matches, a position that keeps them firmly on course for a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

