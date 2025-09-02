Manchester City sign Gianluigi Donnarumma as Ederson joins Fenerbahce

Manchester City have signed goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St-Germain after selling Ederson to Fenerbahce.

Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji also completed a move away from City before the transfer deadline, joining Inter Milan on a season-long loan.

City have agreed to pay £26m for Donnarumma, who has joined them on a five-year deal with the option of a further year.

The 26-year-old had become surplus to requirements at Ligue 1 and Champions League winners PSG following the signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

The former AC Milan keeper has already made 412 club appearances and also played 74 times for Italy, helping them beat England in the Euro 2020 final.

He is the seventh new player and second goalkeeper to sign for City this summer after James Trafford arrived from Burnley.

"To have signed for Manchester City is such a special and proud moment for me," said Donnarumma.

"I am joining a squad packed with world-class talent and a team led by one of the greatest managers in the history of football in Pep Guardiola. This is a club every player in world football would love to join.

"I have admired watching Manchester City for many years - so to now be able to play for the club is a huge honour and a privilege."

Ederson was greeted by Fenerbahce fans as he arrived in Istanbul on Monday to complete his move

Ederson leaves the Blues after eight years in which he helped them win six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Turkish side Fenerbahce agreed to pay £12.1m for the 32-year-old, who made 372 appearances across all competitions for City after a £35m move from Benfica in 2017.

Ederson also won the FA Cup twice with City and helped manager Pep Guardiola's team claim the Treble in 2022-23.

Akanji was also a key player in that remarkable season of success after joining City from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. He started the 2023 Champions League final, which was against the 30-year-old's new team Inter.

There is no doubt Ederson will be remembered as one of City's greatest goalkeepers, and he departs as a tough act to follow.

"I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together, and I am honoured to have worn the shirt so many times," Ederson said.

"Under Pep, we have won dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing."

Ederson was a Champions League winner in 2023 with Manchester City

Ederson added: "I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope, but I could not have predicted such a beautiful time together.

"Playing for City has been the most special time of my life and I will always be a fan of this special club.

"I'm going with my wife and children, but I'm leaving a big family here, Cityzens. Once a Blue, always a Blue."

Not only did Ederson claim 122 clean sheets from 276 Premier League appearances, but he also registered seven assists in the competition.

Former Liverpool player Bruce Grobbelaar is the only other keeper to have won six English top-flight titles.

"The fact no goalkeeper has ever won more Premier League titles says everything you need to know about his quality and consistency in a City shirt," said City's director of football Hugo Viana.

"He has been a huge figure in all our successes over recent years, and his skills and bravery have been crucial in helping City play the beautiful football we have seen. He has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City."