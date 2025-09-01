Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana joins Bologna on loan from Atalanta

Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Sulemana has completed a move to Serie A club Bologna FC 1909, joining from Atalanta BC on a two-year loan deal that runs until June 30, 2026.

The agreement includes an option for the Rossoblù to make the transfer permanent.

At just 21, Sulemana becomes the fifth Ghanaian to feature for Bologna, following in the footsteps of Stephen Appiah, Kwadwo Asamoah, Godfred Donsah and Afriyie Acquah.

Born in 2003, the midfielder has been closely monitored by the Ghana national team for over a year, admired for his combative style and versatility.

Comfortable shielding the backline or operating box-to-box, Sulemana is known for his strength, ball-winning qualities and powerful long-range shots.

He began his Italian journey with Verona’s Primavera side in 2021/22 before breaking into Serie A with the senior team.

In 2023, he moved to Cagliari under Claudio Ranieri, and last season featured 10 times for Atalanta, scoring decisive goals against Roma and Genoa.

Now heading to Bologna, Sulemana will aim to establish himself under coach Thiago Motta and build on his growing reputation in Italian football.