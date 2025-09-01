ModernGhana logo
Manchester United sign Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens on five-year-deal

By BBC
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Manchester United have signed Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial 21m euros (£18.1m) plus add-ons.

Lammens, 23, who is yet to win a senior cap for his country, arrives at Old Trafford on a five-year contract.

"I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United. It is a real dream come true," said Lammens.

"The past few years have been an amazing journey, it's now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special."

Lammens has made 64 appearances for Royal Antwerp and helped them win the Belgian Super Cup in 2023.

He was named in the Belgium national team squad for the first time in March.

