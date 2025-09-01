16 deaf football clubs set to compete at National Gala Tourney

The Ghana Deaf Football Federation (GDFF) will host the 4th edition of its Deaf Football Gala on September 12 and 13, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two-day competition will feature 16 top clubs drawn from Kumasi, Tamale, Takoradi, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Volta, and Accra, promising an exciting showcase of skill, teamwork, and determination.

Winners will receive cash prizes, trophies, and medals, with rewards extending to the top five clubs. In addition, every participating team will be presented with a certificate of participation and a consolation package. The federation says this prize structure underscores its commitment to encouraging and supporting deaf football across the country.

Beyond competition, the gala has a bigger purpose — to help scout and prepare players for Ghana’s national deaf football team ahead of the African Cup Championship in Cameroon in April 2026. The continental tournament will also serve as a qualifier for the 2027 Deaf World Cup, making the Accra gala a key step in Ghana’s international ambitions.

In a statement, the GDFF expressed appreciation to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, for making the Accra Sports Stadium available for the event. “The federation would like to extend its gratitude to the Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, for his kind support in providing the Accra Sports Stadium for this historic tournament,” the release noted.