2026 World Cup: Otto Addo confident Black Stars are on track to qualify

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is optimistic about Ghana’s prospects of securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After six games in the qualifiers, the four-time African champions lead Group I with 15 points, putting them in a strong position heading into Matchdays 7 and 8 against Chad and Mali.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming fixtures, Addo acknowledged the team’s favourable standing but stressed the importance of maintaining focus.

“We are in a good situation, and I hope that we can do everything to qualify. We have to take it step by step; we can’t make a mistake,” the 47-year-old said.

He also cautioned against getting ahead of themselves.

"A lot of people are talking about the World Cup already, but it’s still a long way,” Addo added.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before returning home to host Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold training sessions at the Accra Sports Stadium today and tomorrow morning before departing for Chad.