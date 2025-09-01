Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just two games

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been sacked by Bayer Leverkusen after just two league matches in charge.

Ten Hag, 55, was only appointed by the German club in the summer having been sacked by United in October.

"Nobody wanted to take this step," Leverkusen managing director Simon Rolfes told the club website.

"However, the past few weeks have shown that building a new and successful team with this set-up is not feasible."

Leverkusen have earned one point from their first two Bundesliga games.

After losing 2-1 at home to Hoffenheim on the opening weekend of the season, they drew 3-3 at 10-man Werder Bremen on Saturday, having led 2-0 and 3-1.

Ten Hag signed a two-year contract to succeed Xabi Alonso as head coach in May after the Spaniard, who led Leverkusen to a league and cup double in 2023-24, was appointed Real Madrid boss.

"A parting of ways at this early stage of the season is painful, but we felt it was necessary," said Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro.

"We remain committed to achieving our goals for the season - and to do that, we need the best possible conditions at all levels and across the entire first team."