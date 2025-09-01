Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito unfazed by fans and media criticism

ModernGhana logo
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says he remains unfazed by criticism from supporters and sections of the media following the team’s poor outing in the recently concluded 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The Porcupine Warriors failed to secure a single victory in three matches, sparking calls from some fans for Zito’s dismissal.

But the veteran trainer insists he is not bothered by the pressure and is instead focused on improving the team.

"I am not worried about the criticisms from fans and the media because I am the head coach and know what went wrong during the GHALCA Top 4 tournament," the former Black Satellites coach said.

"It is not about saying what you don't know, but rather understanding the situation.

"I don't care about what the fans and the media say about me because the worst that could happen is for the club to sack me, and I am not concerned about that.

"Myself, together with the players, are always aiming to do our best," he added.

Zito, a former Black Satellites coach, took over from Prosper Narteh Ogum late last season. Since his appointment, he has guided Kotoko to four domestic trophies — the FA Cup, President’s Cup, Toyota Cup and Champion of Champions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

