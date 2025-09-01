2026 World Cup Qualifiers: 14 players in Black Stars camp with Partey and others yet to join

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, has confirmed that 14 players have reported to the Black Stars’ camp in Accra as preparations begin for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The senior national team opened camp on Monday ahead of their crucial Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures against Chad and Mali.

Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum disclosed the players currently in camp, including Antoine Semenyo, Elisha Owusu, Salis Abdul Samed, Ibrahim Osman, Joseph Annan, Benjamin Asare, Ibrahim Sulemana, Mohammed Salisu, Jonas Adejey, Christopher Bonsu Baah, Caleb Yirenkye, Jerry Afriyie, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Tariq Lamptey.

He added that the remaining invited players, led by captain Thomas Partey, are expected to join the squad later in the day before the team holds its first full training session on Tuesday.

Ghana will travel to N’Djamena to face Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars are scheduled to train at the Accra Sports Stadium today and tomorrow morning before departing for Chad.