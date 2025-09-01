2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must approach Chad, Mali games with winning mentality - Karim Zito

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito has called on the Black Stars to embrace a winning mindset as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana will travel to Chad for Matchday 7 before returning to Accra to host Mali in Matchday 8 of the qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the fixtures, Zito expressed confidence in the team’s ability to secure a World Cup berth but emphasized the need for focus and determination.

"The aim is to qualify for the World Cup because, for now, the AFCON is gone, and so the team must approach the games with a winning mentality, and I believe they will be able to get the needed results," Zito said.

"Black Stars is for us, and we will all be happy when the team qualifies.

"I strongly believe that the team will qualify for the World Cup, but they must win these games," he added.

Ghana’s campaign kicks off in N’Djamena against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

The Black Stars officially opened camp in Accra today, September 1, as preparations intensify for the back-to-back qualifiers.