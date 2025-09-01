ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must approach Chad, Mali games with winning mentality - Karim Zito

Football News 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Black Stars must approach Chad, Mali games with winning mentality - Karim Zito
MON, 01 SEP 2025

Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito has called on the Black Stars to embrace a winning mindset as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana will travel to Chad for Matchday 7 before returning to Accra to host Mali in Matchday 8 of the qualifiers.

Speaking ahead of the fixtures, Zito expressed confidence in the team’s ability to secure a World Cup berth but emphasized the need for focus and determination.

"The aim is to qualify for the World Cup because, for now, the AFCON is gone, and so the team must approach the games with a winning mentality, and I believe they will be able to get the needed results," Zito said.

"Black Stars is for us, and we will all be happy when the team qualifies.

"I strongly believe that the team will qualify for the World Cup, but they must win these games," he added.

Ghana’s campaign kicks off in N’Djamena against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on September 8.

The Black Stars officially opened camp in Accra today, September 1, as preparations intensify for the back-to-back qualifiers.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

13 minutes ago

September 1: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.41 on interbank September 1: Cedi sells at GHS12.60 per $1 on forex market, GHS11.41 on interban...

13 minutes ago

Ashanti Region: Esaase residents fight miners over potential mining activities aticonic waterfall site Ashanti Region: Esaase residents fight miners over potential mining activities a...

16 minutes ago

Kumasi: Ahodwo R/C Basic School now death trap, taken over by wee smokers Kumasi: Ahodwo R/C Basic School now death trap, taken over by 'wee' smokers

21 minutes ago

NDC’s election court case killed Ernest Kumi – Bawumia NDC’s election court case killed Ernest Kumi – Bawumia

33 minutes ago

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko Akwatia by-election: ‘Bawumia’s claim about cause of Ernest Kumi’s death insensi...

3 hours ago

She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her She Fed Them Until the Day They Killed Her

9 hours ago

President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

9 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

9 hours ago

Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, were ready– Tontokrom residents declare as tensions escalate Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, we're ready– Tontokrom residents declare as t...

9 hours ago

Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line