Fiorentina confirm signing of defender Tariq Lamptey from Brighton

Italian Serie A club Fiorentina have officially announced the signing of Ghana international Tariq Lamptey from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

The transfer, reportedly valued at £6 million including add-ons, sees Lamptey join La Viola as a potential backup for Brazilian full-back Dodo, wearing the number 48 jersey.

Lamptey’s 2024/25 season at Brighton was disrupted by recurring injuries, restricting him to just 15 appearances. Despite these challenges, he contributed two goals and several assists.

He was notably absent from Brighton’s opening three fixtures of the new campaign against Fulham, Everton, and Oxford United.

Since his move from Chelsea, Lamptey has made 104 appearances for Brighton, scoring three goals and demonstrating his versatility along the flank.

The 23-year-old is also expected to link up with his Black Stars teammates as Ghana prepare for their Matchday 7 and 8 fixtures in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali later this month.