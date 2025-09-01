ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Asante Kotoko will give a good account of themselves - Kwesi Appiah

MON, 01 SEP 2025

Interim Management Committee member of Asante Kotoko, Kwesi Appiah, has expressed confidence that the Ghana FA Cup champions will put up a strong performance in their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

Kotoko are set to face Nigerian side Kwara United in the preliminary round later this month, marking a crucial opportunity for the club to reassert itself on the continental stage.

In recent years, Kotoko’s dominance domestically has not translated into significant impact in Africa-wide competitions.

Appiah, who also serves as Sudan’s head coach, acknowledged the challenge ahead but remains optimistic about Kotoko’s prospects.

"I mean, for some time now, Asante Kotoko has not been themselves. As a matter of fact, the king himself is now involved. And for that reason, everyone around is trying to help make sure Kotoko does well, especially this year," Appiah told Pulse Ghana.

"For that reason, I believe that Kotoko is going to give a good account of themselves, but I actually don't believe in the idea that we will be better than Kwara or that Kwara will be better than Kotoko.

"The important thing is making sure you go out there and give the best, you know. And I think it will be a tough game, you know. But I also see that Kotoko will try and give a good account of themselves," he added.

The first leg of the encounter will be hosted by Kotoko between September 19 and 21, with the return leg in Nigeria scheduled from September 26 to 28. The winner will advance to face Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca in the next round.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

