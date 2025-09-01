Asante Kotoko coach Karim Zito applauds players after beating GoldStars to win Champion of Champions title

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has hailed his players following their impressive recovery to lift the 2025 Champion of Champions title.

The Porcupine Warriors had endured a challenging campaign in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, losing all three of their matches against Bibiani GoldStars, Heart of Lions, and Hearts of Oak.

However, Kotoko bounced back emphatically on Sunday at the DUNs Park, edging out Premier League champions Bibiani GoldStars 1-0, thanks to a second-half strike from Musa Hamzata that proved decisive.

Reflecting on the team’s struggles in the Top 4, Zito cited the club’s congested schedule as a major factor, noting that his players had less recovery time than their rivals.

“I told you before, the Ghalca Tournament, the timing was very bad for us, not for the other clubs. Because when you look at our schedules, immediately after the league, we played the FA, we played the President Cup, and then we travelled. All this while, other clubs were resting,” he said.

He also highlighted that the squad was still in the early stages of pre-season, which contributed to errors and slower performances on the pitch.

“So, we were in the basic phase of the pre-season or complex phase of the pre-season when we started playing matches. So, definitely, I wasn’t expecting something too good from my boys. If you look at it, you quantify all the goals being scored, you will see that the majority of the goals being scored were minor mistakes from the defenders or set-pieces. It tells you that not all the clubs were ready. Though some were ready better than, but getting to the last match we played against Hearts of Oak, you could see that my boys are now picking, they are now coming.”

Despite the early setbacks, Zito remained confident in his squad—a trust that was ultimately rewarded with the Champion of Champions crown.

“So, we carried out to them, I told them, look, I trust you, I know what you can do. So, we can go and then win the Champion of Champions here. And there’s one thing I kept on saying, you can’t beat Zito twice. For that, I am sure.”

The victory also provides Kotoko with vital momentum ahead of the new domestic season and upcoming CAF interclub competitions, where Bibiani GoldStars will face Algeria’s JS Kabylie, while Kotoko meet Nigeria’s Kwara United in the preliminary rounds.