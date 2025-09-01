ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Marc Guehi must stay at Crystal Palace, says boss Oliver Glasner

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Marc Guehi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021
MON, 01 SEP 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Marc Guehi joined Crystal Palace from Chelsea in 2021

Crystal Palace must keep hold of captain Marc Guehi if they are to have a successful season, says manager Oliver Glasner.

Guehi scored as Palace beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Sunday night just three days after the club got through qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

The 25-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, has been the subject of an improved bid from Liverpool of £35m, which includes a 10% sell-on clause.

The Premier League transfer window closes on Monday at 19:00 BST.

"I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season," Glasner told BBC Sport.

"We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

"We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players - he is our captain."

Guehi has made clear he does not intend to sign a new contract at Selhurst Park and the club are reluctant to let him leave for nothing when his deal expires next summer.

Palace rejected a £65m deal to sell Guehi to Newcastle last year.

They have already lost one of their key players who helped them to FA Cup glory last season, as England forward Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal for £60m.

Speaking on Sunday night after the match at Villa Park, Guehi did not discuss his future.

"All I know is when you score goals like that it is always down to team performance," he said. "People will try to single out the goal but that was a clear team performance tonight."

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney added on BBC Match of the Day: "He has got everything you need for a centre-back in this game.

"He has shown a great level of professionalism to go out there and play for the team.

"He deserves a lot of credit because we have seen certain players refuse to play. But he deserves great credit for doing the right thing."

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election Bawumia storms Akwatia, rallies support for NPP candidate ahead of by-election

4 hours ago

President Mahama engages Yagbonwurato restore calm in Sawla, Bole President Mahama engages Yagbonwura to restore calm in Sawla, Bole

4 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua Akwatia by-election: NDC holds final rally at Boadua

4 hours ago

Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, were ready– Tontokrom residents declare as tensions escalate Asanko Mines soldiers can kill us, we're ready– Tontokrom residents declare as t...

4 hours ago

Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa Three killed, four injured in violent Homowo clashes at Sowutuom and Anyaa

5 hours ago

Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse cautionspublic Don’t watch TV, laptop and phones screens in darkness – Ophthalmic nurse caution...

5 hours ago

Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress” policy Gov’t cuts Nursing and Allied Health admission fees by 50% under “No-Fee-Stress”...

5 hours ago

Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes Muntaka holds crunch meeting with Yagbonwura over deadly Gbiniyiri clashes  

5 hours ago

Akwatia by-election: NPPs Salam Mustapha cries over alleged infiltration by fake police officers Akwatia by-election: NPP's Salam Mustapha cries over alleged infiltration by fak...

5 hours ago

National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha Akwatia by-election: Disrespectful NDC Candidate doesn't even talk to his father...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line