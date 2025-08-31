Asante Kotoko beat Bibiani GoldStars to clinch 2025 Champion-of-Champions title

Asante Kotoko were crowned the 2025 Champion-of-Champions after edging Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 in a closely contested clash on Sunday.

The victory came as sweet redemption for the Porcupine Warriors, who had previously lost to the Miners in the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, finishing that competition without a single win.

Sunday’s encounter, held at DUNs Park as part of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League curtain-raiser, offered Kotoko a chance to set the tone for the new season.

The decisive moment arrived in the 69th minute when Kotoko earned a free kick following sustained pressure on the right flank.

Substitute Musa Hamzata, recently signed from Accra Lions to strengthen the defence, converted with a precise tap-in, securing the only goal of the match.

Bibiani Gold Stars mounted several attempts to find an equaliser but struggled to convert their chances, leaving Kotoko in control until the final whistle.

The victory adds the Champion-of-Champions trophy to Kotoko’s growing collection, alongside their 2025 FA Cup triumph, the President’s Cup, and the Toyota Cup victory over Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

While the game also served as a preseason warm-up for both teams, it offered valuable preparation ahead of continental commitments.

Bibiani Gold Stars will face Algeria’s JS Kabylie, while Kotoko prepare to clash with Nigeria’s Kwara United in the preliminary rounds of CAF interclub competitions.