PL: Gruda grabs late winner as Brighton stun Man City

Brajan Gruda came off the bench to score an 89th-minute goal to give Brighton their first win of the Premier League season, while condemning Manchester City to back-to-back defeats.

The German attacking midfielder finished calmly to seal a comeback success after he rounded James Trafford, who had made a brilliant save to deny Jan Paul van Hecke moments earlier.

City had taken a 34th-minute lead as Erling Haaland marked his 100th Premier League appearance with his 88th goal, poking home from close range.

But the Norwegian spurned other chances that proved costly in the end for Pep Guardiola's side.

Following a Matheus Nunes handball inside the box, James Milner converted from the penalty spot against his former club to become the Premier League's second oldest scorer - behind Teddy Sheringham - at the age of 39 years and 239 days.

It was Milner's first Brighton goal and first in the league since Boxing Day, 2019, when he scored in Liverpool 4-0 win against Leicester City - also from the penalty spot.

The Seagulls continued to threaten after the 67th-minute equaliser and snatched victory when Gruda broke clear and showed composure to slide home his third goal for the club since his arrival last year from Mainz.

City, who lost 2-0 at home to Spurs last weekend, have only three points from as many games, while Brighton have four following this dramatic success.