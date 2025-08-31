ModernGhana logo
Al Ahly sack head coach Jose Riveiro after home loss to Pyramids

SUN, 31 AUG 2025

Egyptian football powerhouse Al Ahly have officially terminated their association with head coach Jose Riveiro, just four months into his tenure.

The decision comes in the wake of a 2-0 defeat to Pyramids FC at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, leaving the Red Devils with only one win from their first four Egyptian Premier League matches and sitting 12th in the early-season standings.

An emergency board meeting convened on Sunday morning culminated in the mutual termination of Riveiro’s contract.

“The club thanked Mr. Jose Ribeiro, the first football team’s technical director, and his assistant staff for the past period, and the contractual relationship was terminated by mutual consent,” the club announced in a statement.

“This came after the Planning Committee’s meetings attended by Captain Mahmoud El Khatib, the club’s president, and Captain Mohamed Youssef, the sports director, which began at 11:00 am today and continued for several hours, during which the reports submitted by both the sports director and the technical director were discussed, and in light of which the aforementioned decision was made.

“The committee, in its meeting with Jose Ribeiro, confirmed its appreciation for what he has provided since assuming responsibility, and that he has put in a lot of effort, but the results did not help to complete the experience, at a time when the club seeks to achieve the great ambitions of its fans at the local and continental levels.

“The Planning Committee continues its meetings to settle on the final vision for the technical staff that will lead the team during the next stage.”

Riveiro, who arrived from Orlando Pirates on a two-year contract, faced growing criticism after Al Ahly failed to progress beyond the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this year.

The club’s hierarchy will now work to identify the technical team that will guide Al Ahly through the remainder of the season.

