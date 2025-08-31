We will bounce back after international break - Kudus after Tottenham defeat to Bournemouth

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus is confident Tottenham Hotspur will rediscover their winning form once the Premier League resumes after the September international break.

The Black Stars star featured for Spurs on Saturday as they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to AFC Bournemouth in their Week 3 clash of the 2024/25 season.

Reflecting on the loss, Kudus said the timing of the break is ideal, allowing the squad to regroup and return with renewed focus.

“After the defeat today, it’s good to use this period to refresh our minds and come back stronger,” he told club media.

Tottenham will return to league action on September 13 with a London derby against West Ham United.

In the meantime, Kudus will turn his attention to international duty after being named in Ghana’s 24-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Black Stars face Chad away at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.