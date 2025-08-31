Playing for my country is important to me, says Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus

Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight in playing for his country ahead of the resumption of the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Tottenham Hotspur attacker has been included in Black Stars' 24-man squad for the Matchday 7 and 8 games against Chad and Mali in September.

Speaking ahead of the matches, the 24-year-old stressed that representing his national team is very important to him.

“I think playing for your country is also a massive part of us being players, representing your nation. So, it's very, very important to me,” Mohammed Kudus said after Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 to AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ghana will kick off their September qualifiers with an away game against Chad at the Stade Olympique Maréchal Idriss Déby Itno on Thursday, September 4, before hosting Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, September 8.

The Black Stars currently top Group I with 15 points after six matches—three points ahead of Comoros and five clear of Madagascar—as they pursue a fifth FIFA World Cup appearance. The team is expected to begin camp in Accra on Monday, September 1.