2025 WAFU B WCLQ: Police Ladies to face ASEC Mimosas in semifinals after win over ASKO

Ghanaian champions Police Ladies have advanced to the semifinals of the WAFU B Women’s Champions League Qualifiers after sealing a 3-1 victory over Togo’s ASKO in their final Group B fixture on Saturday.

The win secured a second-place finish for Yussif Basigi’s side, who now progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

Deborah Afriyie was the star of the match, netting twice, while Sophia Agyakwaa added a spectacular long-range effort.

Afriyie opened the scoring just eight minutes in, pouncing on a defensive lapse from the Togolese side.

Five minutes later, Agyakwaa doubled the advantage with a stunning strike from distance that sailed beyond the goalkeeper.

ASKO reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after a foul inside the box, but Police Ladies quickly restored their cushion.

Afriyie struck again, this time with an acrobatic overhead kick, to complete her brace and seal a comfortable 3-1 result.

The outcome, combined with Bayelsa Queens’ win over Sam Nelly, ensured Police Ladies’ qualification for the semifinals.

They will now face host club ASEC Mimosas on Tuesday, September 2, in Abidjan.