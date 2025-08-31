Morocco beats Madagascar to seize third African Nations Championship title

Morocco secured their record third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title on Saturday with a 3-2 final victory over Madagascar in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

It was a David and Goliath final: Madagascar, who'd never made it beyond the semi-finals, against African football giants Morocco – CHAN title holders in 2018 and 2020.

Few expected the Malagasy side to get this far, but their victory over hosts and tournament favourites Kenya in the quarter-finals (4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw) had begun to turn heads.

In the end, Morocco's star striker Oussama Lamlioui scored twice to help the Atlas Lions to a 3-2 victory and claim a record third CHAN title.

It makes Morocco the most successful nation in CHAN – the men's football competition reserved only for players active in their home countries.

Madagascar, playing in the final of a major continental football competition for the first time, took a surprise lead in the ninth minute with a long-range strike from Felicite Manohatsoa.

But Youssef Mehri broke clear of the Malagasy defence to level in the 27th minute and Lamlioui gave the Atlas Lions a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The underdogs hit back in the second half, with Toky Rakotondraibe – who scored an extra-time winner in Madagascar's semi-final victory over Sudan – drawing his side level midway through the second half.

Just as the game seemed destined for extra time, Lamlaoui produced a stunning 40-yard strike to restore Morocco's lead and ensure Morocco matched their title wins from the 2018 and 2020 editions.

Morocco's Mohammed Hrimat was named Player of the Tournament, Lamlioui took home the Golden Boot award with his 6 goals. Senegal goalkeeper Marc Diouf won the Golden Glove and Senegal also took the Fair Play Award.

The result continues a great year for Moroccan football, after their youth sides won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the final of the Under-20 tournament.

The North African country is preparing to host the senior AFCON for the first time since 1988, with this year's event set to get under way on 21 December.

(with AFP)