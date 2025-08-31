ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Morocco beats Madagascar to seize third African Nations Championship title

By RFI
Cup of Nations AFP - SIMON MAINA
SUN, 31 AUG 2025
AFP - SIMON MAINA

Morocco secured their record third African Nations Championship (CHAN) title on Saturday with a 3-2 final victory over Madagascar in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

It was a David and Goliath final: Madagascar, who'd never made it beyond the semi-finals, against African football giants Morocco – CHAN title holders in 2018 and 2020.

Few expected the Malagasy side to get this far, but their victory over hosts and tournament favourites Kenya in the quarter-finals (4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw) had begun to turn heads.

In the end, Morocco's star striker Oussama Lamlioui scored twice to help the Atlas Lions to a 3-2 victory and claim a record third CHAN title.

It makes Morocco the most successful nation in CHAN –  the men's football competition reserved only for players active in their home countries.

Morocco seek record third CHAN title against Madagascar

Madagascar, playing in the final of a major continental football competition for the first time, took a surprise lead in the ninth minute with a long-range strike from Felicite Manohatsoa. 

But Youssef Mehri broke clear of the Malagasy defence to level in the 27th minute and Lamlioui gave the Atlas Lions a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

The underdogs hit back in the second half, with Toky Rakotondraibe – who scored an extra-time winner in Madagascar's semi-final victory over Sudan – drawing his side level midway through the second half.

Just as the game seemed destined for extra time, Lamlaoui produced a stunning 40-yard strike to restore Morocco's lead and ensure Morocco matched their title wins from the 2018 and 2020 editions.

Morocco's Mohammed Hrimat was named Player of the Tournament, Lamlioui took home the Golden Boot award with his 6 goals. Senegal goalkeeper Marc Diouf won the Golden Glove and Senegal also took the Fair Play Award.

The result continues a great year for Moroccan football, after their youth sides won the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations and reached the final of the Under-20 tournament.

The North African country is preparing to host the senior AFCON for the first time since 1988, with this year's event set to get under way on 21 December.

CAF announce new dates for 2025 AFCON in Morocco

(with AFP)

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES / POOL/AFP Putin and Modi in China for Shanghai Cooperation summit hosted by Xi

17 hours ago

President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict new directive President Mahama caps Ghana’s 80th UN General Assembly delegation with strict ne...

17 hours ago

Late Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Yaw Kumi Late Akwatia MP Ernest Yaw Kumi passed law exams before death

17 hours ago

Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumbas one-week observation Akufo-Addo donates GH¢100,000, Bawumia GH¢50,000 at Daddy Lumba's one-week obser...

17 hours ago

Chonke Paramount Chief appeals for safe water, regional hospital amid typhoid outbreak Chonke Paramount Chief appeals for safe water, regional hospital amid typhoid ou...

18 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa Ablekuma North chaos: Sentences too lenient to deter hooliganism – Franklin Cudj...

18 hours ago

V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE V/R: Work to begin on major roads in Adaklu District next week — DCE

18 hours ago

Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO Galamsey pits claim 22 lives in Central Region — NADMO

18 hours ago

NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiahs attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week observation NDC demands arrest of Asiedu Nketiah's attackers at Ernest Kumi’s one-week obser...

18 hours ago

5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election 5,500 police officers deployed to Akwatia ahead of tense by-election

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line