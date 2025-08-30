Oussama Lamlaoui scores a stunner as Morocco beat Madagascar in a thriller

Morocco secured a record third TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) title after overcoming first-time finalists Madagascar 3-2 in a pulsating final at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions, champions in 2018 and 2020, were tested to the limit by a spirited Malagasy side, but ultimately their pedigree and experience told.

Star striker Oussama Lamlaoui was once again the difference, scoring twice — including a spectacular 40-yard effort — to finish as the tournament’s top scorer with six goals.

Victory earned Morocco the gold medal and $3.5 million prize money, while Madagascar’s gallant run ended in silver and a $1.2 million payout.

Morocco strike early

The final began at a frenetic pace, with Morocco seizing control inside the opening 15 minutes.

Lamlaoui put his side ahead with a trademark poacher’s finish after Youssef Mehri split the Malagasy defence with a precise through ball.

Madagascar, however, showed the resilience that had carried them this far. Against the run of play,

Toky Rakotondraibe equalised midway through the first half, capitalising on a defensive lapse to send the Malagasy fans into raptures.

But parity lasted just minutes.

Morocco’s experience shone through when Mehri turned provider again, this time setting up Sabir Bougrine, who drilled low past Michel Ramandimbisoa to restore Morocco’s advantage before half-time.

Lamlaoui wonder strike

The second half delivered the game’s most memorable moment.

With Madagascar pushing higher in search of an equaliser, Lamlaoui spotted goalkeeper Ramandimbisoa off his line and unleashed a stunning 40-yard strike that sailed into the net.

The audacious effort left fans — and even opponents — applauding, underlining his status as the tournament’s standout player.

That goal effectively settled Moroccan nerves, but Madagascar refused to bow out quietly.

With 12 minutes remaining, Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, their creative heartbeat throughout the competition, pulled one back with a clever finish, setting up a tense finale.

Despite late Malagasy pressure, including two corners deep into stoppage time, Morocco held firm to claim their third CHAN crown in six years.

Historic contrasts

For Madagascar, this was a bittersweet end to a remarkable story.

In just their second CHAN appearance, they became the first island nation and the 13th country overall to reach a CAF senior final.

Their counterattacking verve and mental strength — having edged Sudan in extra time in the semi-final — won them admirers across the continent.

Legacy of PAMOJA 2024

The final capped an extraordinary month-long tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the first time CHAN has been staged across three countries.

Stadiums were consistently full, atmospheres electric, and the football competitive until the last whistle.

As the fireworks lit up Nairobi, Morocco stood tallest once again, their blend of resilience, organisation, and Lamlaoui’s brilliance proving decisive.

For Madagascar, it was heartbreak but also a new dawn, their silver medal inspiring belief that fairytales can still be written in African football.