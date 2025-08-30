Chelsea confirm signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United

Chelsea have announced the signing of Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United in a deal worth £40million.

The 21-year-old was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 win over Fulham.

He has signed a long-term contract at Chelsea that will run until 2032.

After signing his deal, he told club media: "It’s an incredible moment for my family and I to join this great club.

"I can’t wait to get started.

"I watched the Club World Cup, and to join the world champions is special – we’re the best team in the world.

"It’s amazing to be here and I’m very happy."

Last season for United, he featured 58 times and scored 11 goals and notched ten assists.

In total for the Red Devils, he managed 48 goal involvements in his 144 appearances.