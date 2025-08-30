ModernGhana logo
PL: Fernandes injury-time penalty gives Manchester United victory over Burnley

By BBC
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes kept his nerve to convert an injury-time penalty and give Ruben Amorim's side a priceless victory against Burnley at Old Trafford.

United's continuing goalkeeping woes looked set to cost them three points after another blunder from Altay Bayindir gifted Jaidon Anthony a second equaliser of the day for the Clarets.

But Anthony went from hero to villain for Scott Parker's men as the contest entered stoppage time.

Trying to halt Amad's run into the penalty area, Anthony grabbed the Ivorian's shirt. At first the contact was outside the box, but it continued as Amad ran into it.

Although referee Sam Barrott initially waved away the penalty claims, video assistant referre (VAR) Stuart Attwell asked for the official to review his decision.

It took Barrott four minutes to give the penalty, announce his decision to the crowd and clear the penalty area of Burnley players.

Fernandes - who missed from the spot at Fulham six days earlier - kept his cool before taking a deep breath and finding the bottom corner.

