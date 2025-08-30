ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 30 Aug 2025 Football News

PL: Dominant Bournemouth end Tottenham's unbeaten start

By BBC
PL: Dominant Bournemouth end Tottenhams unbeaten start

Evanilson's early goal earned dominant Bournemouth a richly deserved victory at Tottenham, whose impressive Premier League start under Thomas Frank came to an unceremonious end.

The Cherries were frustrated to be knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Brentford in midweek but were full of energy and invention against Spurs, doing to their opponents what Frank's side inflicted on Manchester City last weekend.

As they did at home to Wolves last Saturday, Bournemouth took the lead with their first attack of the game as Marco Senesi picked out Evanilson, whose low shot looped off Cristian Romero and over goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The visitors should have been out of sight early in the second half after creating a succession of opportunities to add to their advantage, but a combination of poor finishing and smart goalkeeping helped keep Spurs in the game.

Antoine Semenyo headed narrowly over the crossbar five minutes after Evanilson's opener, while David Brooks was denied by the crossbar early in the second half.

The hosts' first shot on target - a Lucas Bergvall drive from the edge of the box in the 68th minute - flew straight at Bournemouth goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, while Mathys Tel's sweetly struck volley in second-half stoppage time was the closest they came to salvaging a point they scarcely deserved.

The win moves Bournemouth level on points with Spurs, with both teams having won two of their opening three league matches.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Victor Cariou / RFI Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

9 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

22 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

22 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

22 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

22 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

22 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

Aug 29, 2025

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

Aug 29, 2025

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

Aug 29, 2025

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line