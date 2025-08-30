ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Jack Grealish stars as Everton clinch win at Wolves

By BBC
Football News GettyImage caption: Jack Grealish has contributed four assists in his past two Premier League games
SAT, 30 AUG 2025
Getty Image caption: Jack Grealish has contributed four assists in his past two Premier League games

Jack Grealish produced another action-packed display to inspire Everton to victory at Wolves, who remain without a point three games into the Premier League season.

The loan signing from Manchester City registered another two assists - he now has four in his past two top-flight games - to ensure David Moyes' side head into the international break on the back of three consecutive league and cup wins.

The picture is not so rosy for struggling Wolves, who lost again despite scoring their first Premier League goal of the season.

Everton swept into a seventh-minute lead when Beto nodded home from close range following Grealish's headed assist across the face of goal.

Hwang Hee-chan, starting in place of the injured Jorgen Strand Larsen, equalised with a precise finish in the 21st minute, but Wolves were unable to stay on level terms for long.

Everton restored their lead in the 33rd minute, with Grealish again involved in the move. His clever reverse pass allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to find Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye, who made no mistake from close range.

In January, Ndiaye was booked for celebrating his winner at Brighton by flapping his arms like a gull. Against Wolves, he celebrated by doing a wolf pose but referee Michael Oliver decided against booking the former Marseille player.

Dewsbury-Hall sealed in the points in the 55th minute with a shot which went in off the woodwork after another Grealish assist, the midfielder's first goal since joining from Chelsea for about £28m in the summer.

Wolves did reduce the deficit through substitute Rodrigo Gomes, but it was not enough.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Victor Cariou / RFI Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

9 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

22 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

22 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

22 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

22 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

22 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

Aug 29, 2025

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

Aug 29, 2025

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

Aug 29, 2025

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line