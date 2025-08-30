PL: Jack Grealish stars as Everton clinch win at Wolves

Jack Grealish produced another action-packed display to inspire Everton to victory at Wolves, who remain without a point three games into the Premier League season.

The loan signing from Manchester City registered another two assists - he now has four in his past two top-flight games - to ensure David Moyes' side head into the international break on the back of three consecutive league and cup wins.

The picture is not so rosy for struggling Wolves, who lost again despite scoring their first Premier League goal of the season.

Everton swept into a seventh-minute lead when Beto nodded home from close range following Grealish's headed assist across the face of goal.

Hwang Hee-chan, starting in place of the injured Jorgen Strand Larsen, equalised with a precise finish in the 21st minute, but Wolves were unable to stay on level terms for long.

Everton restored their lead in the 33rd minute, with Grealish again involved in the move. His clever reverse pass allowed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to find Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye, who made no mistake from close range.

In January, Ndiaye was booked for celebrating his winner at Brighton by flapping his arms like a gull. Against Wolves, he celebrated by doing a wolf pose but referee Michael Oliver decided against booking the former Marseille player.

Dewsbury-Hall sealed in the points in the 55th minute with a shot which went in off the woodwork after another Grealish assist, the midfielder's first goal since joining from Chelsea for about £28m in the summer.

Wolves did reduce the deficit through substitute Rodrigo Gomes, but it was not enough.