ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chelsea inform Bayern Munich they will not proceed with Nicolas Jackson loan after Liam Delap injury

By The Athletic
Football News Chelsea inform Bayern Munich they will not proceed with Nicolas Jackson loan after Liam Delap injury
SAT, 30 AUG 2025

Chelsea have informed Bayern Munich they will not be proceeding with the loan move for Nicolas Jackson and have asked him to return to London after Liam Delap’s injury.

Delap sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s victory over Fulham and head coach Enzo Maresca said at full time he expected the striker to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The Athletic reported on Saturday Bayern had reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jackson, with the proposed deal for a season-long loan with an option to buy, worth a total package of €80million (£69m; $93.5m).

Jackson, 24, had been given permission to travel to Germany today (Saturday) ahead of undergoing a medical with the Bundesliga champions.

Delap, who signed for Chelsea from Ipswich Town for £30million ($40m) this summer, was withdrawn on 14 minutes after pulling up at Stamford Bridge and immediately gesturing to his hamstring. He was replaced by Tyrique George.

Delap’s injury and Jackson’s proposed departure would have left summer signing Joao Pedro as Chelsea’s only recognised senior striker.

“When you have two strikers it is enough, when one of them is injured for weeks it is not enough,” Enzo Maresca said at full time on Saturday. “Today we played for more than one hour with Tyrique and he did brilliant.

“The last time he played as a No 9 was against Manchester United last year. We tried to use different solutions. If you remember there were some games where we used Pedro (Neto) as a No 9. But for sure when you have two proper No 9’s it is enough.”

Jackson’s Chelsea future had been the subject of uncertainty throughout the summer after he dropped behind summer arrivals Delap and Joao Pedro in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the pre-season friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Milan as Chelsea and the striker explored a possible transfer in the final weeks of the summer window.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

Victor Cariou / RFI Pan-African protestors gather in Ghana to demand cancellation of Africa's debt

7 hours ago

AP - Julia Nikhinson France says US should not refuse Palestinians access to UN summit

20 hours ago

Donald Trump has announced new plans to slash foreign aid, after research warned 14 million people could die due to the latest round of cuts. By Drew ANGERER (AFP/File) Trump moves to cut more foreign aid, risking shutdown

20 hours ago

Assembly Member raises alarmover rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South Assembly Member raises alarm over rising commercial sex trade in Akatsi South

20 hours ago

Richard Jakpa NDC needs courageous and relentless cadres like Richard Jakpa - Desmond Darko

20 hours ago

Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 Ghana targets $12billion annual revenue from six tree crops by 2030 

20 hours ago

Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced Gbinyiri conflict death toll rises to 18, thousands displaced

24 hours ago

Thomas Coex/AFP Wagner Russian paramilitary group's troubled legacy in Mali revealed

24 hours ago

We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder We’re deviating from our ideologies and philosophies - NPP Elder 

24 hours ago

Late Dr Kofi Abrefa Busia Late Dr Busia deserves befitting monument - NPP pioneers

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is it time for us to end the galamsey menace?

Started: 17-08-2025 | Ends: 31-10-2025
body-container-line