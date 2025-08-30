Chelsea inform Bayern Munich they will not proceed with Nicolas Jackson loan after Liam Delap injury

Chelsea have informed Bayern Munich they will not be proceeding with the loan move for Nicolas Jackson and have asked him to return to London after Liam Delap’s injury.

Delap sustained a hamstring injury during Saturday’s victory over Fulham and head coach Enzo Maresca said at full time he expected the striker to be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

The Athletic reported on Saturday Bayern had reached an agreement with Chelsea to sign Jackson, with the proposed deal for a season-long loan with an option to buy, worth a total package of €80million (£69m; $93.5m).

Jackson, 24, had been given permission to travel to Germany today (Saturday) ahead of undergoing a medical with the Bundesliga champions.

Delap, who signed for Chelsea from Ipswich Town for £30million ($40m) this summer, was withdrawn on 14 minutes after pulling up at Stamford Bridge and immediately gesturing to his hamstring. He was replaced by Tyrique George.

Delap’s injury and Jackson’s proposed departure would have left summer signing Joao Pedro as Chelsea’s only recognised senior striker.

“When you have two strikers it is enough, when one of them is injured for weeks it is not enough,” Enzo Maresca said at full time on Saturday. “Today we played for more than one hour with Tyrique and he did brilliant.

“The last time he played as a No 9 was against Manchester United last year. We tried to use different solutions. If you remember there were some games where we used Pedro (Neto) as a No 9. But for sure when you have two proper No 9’s it is enough.”

Jackson’s Chelsea future had been the subject of uncertainty throughout the summer after he dropped behind summer arrivals Delap and Joao Pedro in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

He was left out of Enzo Maresca’s squad for the pre-season friendlies against Bayer Leverkusen and Milan as Chelsea and the striker explored a possible transfer in the final weeks of the summer window.