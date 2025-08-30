Morocco and Madagascar set for historic CHAN PAMOJA 2024 Final in Nairobi

The TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), PAMOJA 2024 reaches its grand finale this Saturday at Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where Morocco will attempt to win a record third title while debutants Madagascar look to complete a fairytale run.

For the Atlas Lions, victory would confirm their dominance in the competition. For Madagascar, it would mark an extraordinary breakthrough as the first Southern African and island nation to lift the trophy.

Morocco: Champions hungry for more

Two-time winners Morocco arrive in Nairobi with both history and expectation on their shoulders.

Coach Tarik Sektioui, who guided his team through a gruelling campaign across three host countries, believes his players are ready to deliver on the big stage.

“Each match presents a different scenario with its details that make the difference. We are very confident about the outcome of this match,” said Sektioui at Friday’s press conference.

“To win this final, you have to be 100 percent ready at every level. Respecting your opponent means respecting yourself, but we have the means to succeed and win the final.”

Sektioui underlined Morocco’s resilience in travelling across Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda during the tournament, suggesting the hardship had hardened his side’s resolve.

“The Moroccan team is the only one that has travelled to the three host countries of this edition, but this gives us the will and determination to overcome the difficulties and win the title.”

Midfielder Salaheddine Rahouli echoed his coach’s confidence. “We prepared well for the match against Madagascar. We came to CHAN to play the final and we are fully determined to bring the trophy back to Morocco.

"Winning this title for the third time is a source of pride for all of us. We are aware of the responsibility we bear and we hope to offer this third title to the Moroccan supporters.”

Madagascar: Underdogs with a dream

For opponents Madagascar, reaching the final is already a historic achievement, but coach Romuald Rakotondrabe insists his team will not stop here.

“Morocco are the favourites; they are a big country in football,” Rakotondrabe admitted.

“But Madagascar are not here by luck. We worked hard for our place. We will go into the game to compete strongly because we are here on merit and we want to show our worth.”

Despite the setback of three unavailable players due to injury and suspension, Rakotondrabe insists the unity that carried Madagascar this far will remain their strength.

“The secret to our success has been hard work. If we win, it will be like a dream come true. It will make the people of Madagascar happy, because life is difficult there. They will know we have done something special, bringing joy to the country.”

Captain Nantenaina Elysee Tony Randriamanampisoa reinforced the message of resilience.

“We are ready. We have been concentrating. Team spirit is high. We are in for a tough game because Morocco is a good side, but we will compete to get a good result.”

A final of contrasting journeys

This is the first ever CAF senior international final for Madagascar, who became the 13th nation to reach this stage after edging Sudan 1-0 in the semi-final.

Toky Rakotondraibe’s 116th-minute strike sealed their place in Nairobi, extending their unbeaten run to four games.

Morocco, in contrast, are seasoned CHAN finalists. They won the 2018 edition in Casablanca (4-0 against Nigeria) and repeated the feat in 2020 (2-0 against Mali).

Their semi-final victory over Senegal came via penalties after a tense 1-1 draw, underlining their knack for handling high-pressure matches.

Key battles to watch

Morocco’s star striker Oussama Lamlaoui, the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, will once again be the focal point of their attack, supported by midfield orchestrator Youssef Mehri and the tireless Sabir Boubrine.

Madagascar will look to goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa, who has made more saves than any other in the competition, and to playmaker Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, their creative spark.

Both sides pride themselves on collective discipline. Morocco’s tactical balance and experience give them an edge, but Madagascar’s fearless counterattacking style and psychological resilience — especially in tight finishes — could yet tilt the match in their favour.

More than just a game

For Morocco, victory would confirm their place as the most successful nation in CHAN history with three titles.

For Madagascar, it would represent a breakthrough for Southern African football, offering hope to smaller nations that they too can reach the summit of continental competitions.

Sektioui knows the weight of expectation. “When we prepare for a final to represent our country, all difficulties disappear. A final is about being crowned winner or not. We are ready to sacrifice everything on the pitch to honour Moroccan football.”

Rakotondrabe, meanwhile, emphasises the emotional significance for his nation. “From the beginning, I never thought we would reach the final. But here we are, and this is for all Malagasy people. It is a dream come true.”

Kick-off in Nairobi

The Moi International Sports Centre will host the decider on Saturday, 30 August at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT).

The final will be preceded by a star-studded closing ceremony featuring performances by Eddy Kenzo, Zuchu, and Savara, showcasing the cultural pride of the three co-host nations: Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya.

As the curtain falls on CHAN PAMOJA 2024, Africa awaits either Morocco’s coronation as record champions or Madagascar’s fairytale triumph. One thing is certain: history will be written in Nairobi.